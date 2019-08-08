|
POWELL-BURCH,
LAURA BELL
Mrs. Laura Bell Powell-Burch, age 84, passed away August 3rd, 2019 at Shands at UF Hospital. Mrs. Powell-Burch, life-long resident of Gainesville, was a member of Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board, and as past chairperson the Culinary Ministry. She was also a member of the Heroines of Jericho.
Mrs. Powell-Burch is survived by her husband; Johnnie Burch, Gainesville, FL, children; Billy Daniels, Michael Johnson, Kenneth Johnson (Charnice), Joel Ewell, Joanne Williams, Vivian Watts (Michael), Salina Burch, all of Gainesville, FL, Lavonne Ewell (Pamela), Arlington, TX, Frank Green (Althea), Louisville, TX, sister; Dorothy Bonney (Isiah), Jessup, GA, thirty-seven grandchildren, eighty-four great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Powell-Burch will be held 4:00pm, Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Samuel Seals, Officiating; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Powell-Burch will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at the Church from 3:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of her daughter, Ms. Joann Williams, 1412 N.E. 19th Place, Gainesville, at 3:15pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019