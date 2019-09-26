|
|
JACKSON, LAURA MAE
Mother Laura Mae Jackson of Alachua, Florida peacefully entered into thy masters joy Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mother Jackson will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM from Old Town Church Of God In Christ, 14316 NW 158th Avenue Alachua, FL. Elder Ted Welcome Pastor; Bishop Nathan Curtis Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in Newnansville Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the Mortuary from 10:00AM-3:00PM and at the DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. from 5:00-8:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the church. Mother Jackson leaves to cherish her precious memories a loving husband: Robert Jackson; one son: Terence Curtis; two daughters: Roberta Sloan, and Barbara Jackson; and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 14811 Peggy Road Alachua, FL at 10:00AM to form the cortege.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019