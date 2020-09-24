1/1
Laura Rutledge
Laura Rutledge
Waldo - Laura Rutledge, 91, transitioned on September 17, 2020 at the home of her caregiver and niece, Barbara Rainer-Lee of Waldo, FL. Ms. Rutledge lived most of her life in Pompano Beach, FL, liked to fish and owned a Restaurant. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners for the family. Survived by two sons, Herbert Lee Bryant and Curvey Rutledge; two brothers, Willie Rutledge Jr. and Bobby Rutledge; two sisters-in-law, Gussie Mae Rutledge and Mercerlene Rutledge; 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 5 great-great-grands, and other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Friday 3 pm - 7 pm and Saturday 9 am - 10 am at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lochloosa Cemetery, SE 189th Avenue, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor John Mohorn Officiating. Burial to follow. The cortege will form at Tony and Kenneth Buncombe home 10:15 am Saturday. Mask And Social Distancing To Be Observed. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.

Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
