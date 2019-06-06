Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Tallahassee, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Tallahassee, FL
LAVERN NITA NELSON

LAVERN NITA NELSON Obituary
NELSON, LAVERN NITA
Lavern Nita Nelson, age 67, A Native of Micanopy, FL who lived in Tallahassee, FL, Daughter of the late Reverend Caster & Annie Lou (Sellers) Nelson, Associate Minister of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Tallahassee, FL) and Mental Health Specialist, surrendered to the Will of God on May 26, 2019 (in Tallahassee).
A 1969 Graduate of Lincoln High School (of Gainesville, FL), she received her Bachelor's Degree (Political Science) and Master's Degrees (Counseling/Social Sciences) from Florida A&M University. She was a Member of the Women's Clergy Council of Tallahassee and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
The Viewing of Minister Nelson will occur on Friday (June 7, 2019) at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home 2:00-7:00PM; on Saturday (June 8, 2019), Viewings will occur at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Tallahassee, FL) 11:00-12:00PM (The Public Viewing) - And 12:00PM (during the Service with the Processional). The Celebration of Life will occur 12:00PM with her Pastor, Reverend Joseph T. Wright, delivering the Eulogy.
The Procession will form at Minister Nelson's residence, 1111 Richardson Road, Tallahassee, FL at 11:00AM.
The Burial will follow on Sunday, 1:00PM, June 9, 2019, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Micanopy, FL.
Precious Memories will remain with her daughters - Dr. Bridget S. Lee of Gainesville, FL, and Tunisia Dix-Tinson and Jocelyn Nelson of Tallahassee, FL; son - Demarco Speight of Tallahassee, FL; brother - Caster Nelson, Jr. of Micanopy, FL; sister - Flora Bell of Riverside, CA; grandchildren - Edwin Washington, Jr., Nia Lavern Tinson and Imani Tinson of Tallahassee, FL; cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019
