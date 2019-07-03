|
DOWLING, LAVERNE KITE
A much-loved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend; Laverne Kite Dowling, 99, died July 1, 2019. Born on December 10, 1919 to Wade Hampton and Isabelle Thomas Kite in Gainesville, Florida. She attended Pine Grove Baptist Church where she met and later married her future husband, Charlie T. Dowling on March 9, 1940. She raised their son, Charlie while her husband fought in World War II and later they had a daughter, Dianne.
Laverne was known for her sweet nature, strong faith, hard work and dedication to any task; And for the amazing food that came out of her tiny kitchen. A self-taught cook, Laverne or 'Nannie' was known by many for her fried chicken, homemade biscuits and sour cream pound cake. In addition to cooking, she was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for her grandchildren and quilting many beautiful heirlooms for family and friends. She could always be found in the early morning faithfully reading her bible at the kitchen table.
Laverne took great pride in her home, built on the land she had grown up on and yet this paled in comparison to the exemplary care she took of her family; Including helping to raise numerous grandchildren, all of which seemed to bring her the greatest joy.
She was a long-time member of the Ridgeview Baptist Church where her celebration of life will be held in Gainesville, Florida, Friday, July 5th at 2pm with visitation at the same location beginning at 1pm.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie T. Dowling, her son Charlie Dowling Jr., and all of her brothers, sisters and lifelong friends.
Mrs. Dowling is survived by her daughter, Dianne Junior; grandchildren: Dawn Dowling Rudolph, Kelly Junior, Eric Junior, Charlie Dowling III (Lisa), Krystle Thornton (Michael), Justin Junior, and Kristopher Junior (Amber); 5 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ridgeview Baptist Church. Please visit her memorial page at
