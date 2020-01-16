|
GLAZE, LAVERNE L.
Mrs. Laverne L. Glaze age 80, passed away January 13th, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Glaze was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, High Springs, FL where she served on the Mother's board. She worked until her retirement as a Nurse in Alachua County. Mrs. Glaze was preceded in death by her son, Donald Cue.
She is survived by her children; Andre Davis (Eunice), Anthony T. Davis (Hope), Michael Cue, all of Gainesville, FL, Linda Cue, Hawthorne, FL, Brenda Cue Washington, Ft. Pierce, FL, siblings; Sylvester Harris, Springfield, MA, Joyce Lumpkin (Orian), Alachua, FL, Mary Mills, St. Petersburg, FL, and five grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Glaze will be held, 1:00pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Rev. Kyle Morris, Eulogist, burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Glaze will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 12:00noon until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church at 12:30pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020