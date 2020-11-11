1/1
Lawrence Clarence "Buttons" Johnson
Fort White - Lawrence Clarence "Buttons" Johnson, 84, of Fort White (Scrubtown) passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and worked many years as a crane operator before retiring from Painter Crane and Rigging, Gainesville, FL
Mr. Johnson is survived by children: Laretha V. Johnson, Cassandra G. Wingfield and Bruce L. Johnson (Keri); grand and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; cousins and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12pm-1pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home of High Springs, 25284 West US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643, (386) 454-1110. Graveside Services will be held, Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00am at Bethlehem United Methodist, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave, Ft White, FL, (Scrubtown). Pastors Clarence DeSue and Fatha DeSue.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
