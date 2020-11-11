Lawrence Clarence "Buttons" Johnson

Fort White - Lawrence Clarence "Buttons" Johnson, 84, of Fort White (Scrubtown) passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and worked many years as a crane operator before retiring from Painter Crane and Rigging, Gainesville, FL

Mr. Johnson is survived by children: Laretha V. Johnson, Cassandra G. Wingfield and Bruce L. Johnson (Keri); grand and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; cousins and friends.

Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12pm-1pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home of High Springs, 25284 West US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643, (386) 454-1110. Graveside Services will be held, Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00am at Bethlehem United Methodist, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave, Ft White, FL, (Scrubtown). Pastors Clarence DeSue and Fatha DeSue.

Professional Service entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home



