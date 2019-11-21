Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. Davis Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. Davis Sr. Obituary
DAVIS, SR.,
LAWRENCE EDWARD, 78
Johnson, FL - Lawrence E. Davis Sr. transitioned November 18, 2019. He's a retired Sanitation Worker. Survived by his children, Selena Fountain, Johnson, FL, Lawrence Davis, Jr., Felecia Davis, Vivian Michele Davis, all of St. Petersburg, FL; siblings, Normagene Davis, Ralph (Roleen) Davis, James Davis, all of Johnson, FL; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Davis, Johnson, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor. Viewing Saturday at Trinity Unity MBC 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -