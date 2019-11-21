|
|
DAVIS, SR.,
LAWRENCE EDWARD, 78
Johnson, FL - Lawrence E. Davis Sr. transitioned November 18, 2019. He's a retired Sanitation Worker. Survived by his children, Selena Fountain, Johnson, FL, Lawrence Davis, Jr., Felecia Davis, Vivian Michele Davis, all of St. Petersburg, FL; siblings, Normagene Davis, Ralph (Roleen) Davis, James Davis, all of Johnson, FL; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Davis, Johnson, FL; and other relatives and friends.
Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor. Viewing Saturday at Trinity Unity MBC 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019