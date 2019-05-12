|
|
JACOBS, SR., LAWRENCE F.
We are sad to announce the passing of our father, Lawrence F. Jacobs Sr., 62, son of Willard L. and Loretta V. His passing was unexpected. He died of natural causes asleep in his bed in Gainesville on the evening of Saturday, May 4, 2019, after enjoying some pizza and a couple beers. We believe he went peacefully and exactly how he wanted to go. He was a great father. He was fun-loving and kind. He loved to laugh and he was a great storyteller. He was proud of his days in the Air Force. He was an electrician by trade, but he loved his current position as a Construction Engineering Technician for a Naval base. He said it was his dream job. The real loves of his life were his kids, the Gators, and fishing. He is survived by his son, Lawrence F. Jr., his daughter, Victoria J. (wife of Jason M.), and his grandson, Cooper L. He was elated to be a grandfather. His celebration of life will be at Flow Space in Gainesville, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, starting at 1:00 p.m. and will continue into the early evening. Guests may arrive and leave at any time that is convenient. Flowers are welcomed at Flow Space, or you may donate to the Humane Society of North Central Florida in his name. Sometime in the next 6 months, we plan to do an ashes ceremony and celebration ocean-side to honor his wishes and his love for fishing in the ocean.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2019