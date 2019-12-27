|
|
KASSEBAUM,
LAWRENCE GEORGE
Lawrence George Kassebaum, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Haven Hospice, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Born in Brooklyn NY in November 1941, Larry lived on Long Island, NY until he enlisted in the Army after high school. Following his service to our country, he worked for Prudential Insurance until he made Gainesville, FL his home in 1989. There, he worked for Nationwide Insurance until his retirement in 2005.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ruth Kassebaum.
Larry is survived by his wife of 24 years, Georgina Coleman Kassebaum; his brothers, Alan Kassebaum (Linda) and Roy Kassebaum (Andrea). Larry led a full and wonderful life surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and very special in-laws.
Larry enjoyed golf--both on the course and off--and he followed the Florida Gators closely. However, his favorite pastime was spending time with his wife Georgina. They met at the Gainesville Health and Fitness Center and this active lifestyle continued while they enjoyed fishing from their kayaks, visiting nature parks, watching the variety of birds gathering at the feeders in his back yard that he constantly filled. Larry will be loved and missed by his family and friends.
At Larry's request there will be no memorial. Contributions may be made in his memory to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, Fl 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019