REID, JR.,
LAWRENCE RENWICK
Lawrence Renwick Reid, Jr., age 84, of Gainesville, passed away on April 27, 2020 of complications from pneumonia in Gainesville, Florida.
Visitation will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, Florida on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell Florida on Friday, April 28, 2020 at 0900 AM. Burial/Internment services are closed due to Executive Order. Forest Meadows Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Larry was born in St Louis, Missouri to Lawrence and Leona Reid on January 18, 1936. He attended high school at Sparta High School, in Sparta Illinois and graduated in 1953. He earned a Bachelor Science degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1958, a BS Degree in Aerospace Science from Naval Post Graduate School in 1966, and a Masters of Business Administration Degree from Old Dominion University in 1977. He served in the United States Navy for 22 years, flying the P-3 Orion aircraft throughout the Pacific Theater, being awarded an Air Medal for missions flown during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He was further awarded Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation with 2 stars, National Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with 4 stars, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired from his beloved US Navy in 1980 while serving as the Executive Officer of the University of Florida ROTC Unit, transitioning to his next passion as a University of Florida Gator Football Fan and UF supporter. After becoming a licensed CPA in 1980, he worked in the Regional Office of the Florida Department of Corrections as a comptroller for another 10 years, retiring in 1998. He was actively involved in supporting youth sports programs. He enjoyed the joys and frustrations of golf, achieving a Hole in One at the University Of Florida Golf Course in 2000.
Larry Reid is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Reid; his mother, Leona Reid; and his sister, Joy Reid.
Larry is survived by his beautiful wife, Rhea Reid of Gainesville, FL. As well as his brother Richard Reid and his wife Carol; two sons and their wives, Randy and Monica Reid and Stephen and Saundra Reid; and his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Shiloh, Rossivel, Kevin, Shawn, John Paul, and Brian; his nephews and niece, Richard Reid, Blake Reid, David Hicks, Kim Hicks, and John Scheper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, NY 10001. () Arrangements under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, Fl, 32609, 352-378-2528
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020