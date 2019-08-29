|
BARTON,
LAWRENCE WALTER, 66
Lawrence W. Barton of Palatka, FL transitioned August 22, 2019. He's a retired concrete machine operator. He's survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren, several sisters and brothers, other relatives and friends. There will be no public viewing or public service for Mr. Barton. Burial will be in Speedville Community Cemetery at a later date.
