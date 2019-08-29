Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence W. Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence W. Barton Obituary
BARTON,
LAWRENCE WALTER, 66
Lawrence W. Barton of Palatka, FL transitioned August 22, 2019. He's a retired concrete machine operator. He's survived by 3 children, 6 grandchildren, several sisters and brothers, other relatives and friends. There will be no public viewing or public service for Mr. Barton. Burial will be in Speedville Community Cemetery at a later date.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now