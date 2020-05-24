LEAH L. CASEY
CASEY, LEAH L.
Leah L. Casey, 91, formerly of Gainesville, died Sunday at Market Street of Palm Coast memory care after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for many years.
Mrs. Casey was born on May 18, 1928, in Wrigley, Tenn., the daughter of Dossie Holmes Sykes and Leah Smith Sykes. Her mother died a week later and Leah was cared for by her mother's family while her father worked. When she was a year old, Leah was adopted by Hiram Luther Layman and his wife Nora Keeling Layman, her great-aunt. The Laymans raised her as their only child in Anniston, Ala., where Mr. Layman was the yard master for the L&N Railroad.
Mrs. Casey graduated from Anniston High School, where she played the trumpet in the band, then attended Alabama College (now the University of Montevallo) and graduated from Jacksonville State Teachers College (now Jacksonville State University) with a degree in elementary education.
She and Mack L. Casey of Anniston had dated for six years and were married the day after Leah graduated from college.
Mrs. Casey taught school, mostly sixth grade, in Anniston and in LaGrange and Brunswick, Ga. In 1963, the family moved to Gainesville, where Mr. Casey was an accountant for the University of Florida and where Mrs. Casey taught at several schools, including Metcalfe and Littlewood.
The Caseys were members of First Baptist Church for 50 years, where Leah also taught English to international students. After she retired, Mrs. Casey sold real estate and enjoyed gardening, needlework and visiting her children and grandchildren. Vacations, most often, were short trips to Daytona Beach, where the Caseys had honeymooned in 1950.
Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by her husband and by a daughter, Fara Ann Casey. Survivors, who will miss her kindness and sense of humor, include: her son, Mack Wayne Casey (Mary) of Cumming, Ga.; a daughter, Marcia Casey Langhenry of Daytona Beach; granddaughters Greta Langhenry and Jody Feinberg; grandsons Read Langhenry and Steve Casey; half-sisters Joan Cunningham (Mac) and Lynn Cain; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial at Forest Meadows Memorial Park in Gainesville will be private. A memorial for family and friends will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
