Lee Fredric Meyer

Lee Fredric Meyer, beloved son, cousin, godfather, friend, and enthusiast of reading and music, passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 64. Lee was born to Calvin Meyer and Dorothy (Johnston) Meyer on July 13, 1956 in Jackson, Michigan where he lived with his parents until they all moved to Gainesville, Florida. Since moving to Gainesville, Lee had been a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, enjoyed a career working at Publix, volunteered his time at local libraries, made friends with many people in the communities in which he lived, and especially enjoyed traveling with his mother and father. Lee is preceded in death by his loving parents, and is survived by many cousins and his goddaughter Amber Billings. Plans for a memorial service are still pending. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, Gainesville, FL.



