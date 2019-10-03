|
|
TUCKER, JR., LEEVERN
Mr. Leevern Tucker, Jr. age 48, passed away September 20th, 2019 in Meadow Brook Nursing Home, Tucker, GA. Mr. Tucker was a graduate of Eastside High School, class of 1990. He was employed by Duracell as a Warehouse Assistant.
He is survived by his children; Jordan D. Tucker, Dominique Tucker, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Sgt. 1st Class Melvin Johnson, Hohenfels, Germany, Donna L. Anthony, Gainesville, FL, Princess Broomfield, Waco, TX, Nefertieri Banks, Atlanta, GA, and two grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Tucker will be held, 12:00noon, Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Rev. Brenda McCaslin, Eulogist; burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Tucker will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at 1416 N.E. 7th St., Gainesville at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019