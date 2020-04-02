|
|
ROBINSON SR.,
LELDON RAY
Alpha 11/12/1963 ~
Omega 03/30/20
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leldon Ray Robinson Sr. with his loving and devoted wife Mary Alice Robinson by his side. Also cherishing his memories four daughters Queasha McRae (Aaron), Tikila Jackson (Jason), Laterica Smith (Roderick), Tacara Smith; 14 grandchildren; three brothers: Ivory Lee Robinson, Eugene A. Robinson, Rickie K. Robinson (Michelle); two sisters: Jeannette Robinson Teel (Charles), Beverly S. Wilcox (Wayne); devoted niece Sherita (Kardrick) Hill along with a sorrowing family. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020