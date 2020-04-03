Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leldon Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leldon Ray Robinson Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leldon Ray Robinson Sr. Obituary
ROBINSON SR.,
LELDON RAY
Alpha 11/12/1963 ~
Omega 03/30/20
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leldon Ray Robinson Sr. with his loving and devoted wife Mary Alice Robinson by his side. Also cherishing his memories four daughters Queasha McRae (Aaron), Tikila Jackson (Jason), Laterica Smith (Roderick), Tacara Smith; 14 grandchildren; three brothers: Ivory Lee Robinson, Eugene A. Robinson, Rickie K. Robinson (Michelle); two sisters: Jeannette Robinson Teel (Charles), Beverly S. Wilcox (Wayne); devoted niece Sherita (Kardrick) Hill along with a sorrowing family. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -