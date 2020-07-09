1/
LELIA ANN EVANS WHITE
EVANS WHITE, LELIA ANN
Mrs. Lelia A. Evans White departed this earthly life on Saturday morning, July 4, 2020.
She was born to Precious and John Thad Evans on October 18, 1936 in Alachua County, FL.
She was a teacher at Columbia High School in Lake City, FL for over 20 years before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 20 years, Edward L. White, her brothers, Ernest Clarke, John R. Evans.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Sheridan (Ronald) Evans Bruce of Bowie, MD, Kimberly McCray, of Gainesville, FL, her grandchildren, Amber C. Timms, Ryan A. Evans, Robert V. Timms, Ashley N. Nelson, Corey I. McCray, and Alexander I. McCray, two loving sisters, Marjorie Ayers of Gainesville, FL, and Johnnie Mae Hauser of St. Augustine, FL.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Evans will be held, 9:00am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Grasslawn Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Evans will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside at 8:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 8:30am.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
