COURTNEY, LELIA ERNESTINE MCLEOD

Lelia Ernestine McLeod Courtney went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020. She was born 10/11/33 in Valdosta, Georgia. Ernestine lived at the Atrium in Gainesville. She graduated from Alachua High School in 1951. She retired from AVCO (CITI).

On March 17, 1957 Ernestine married Clyde Courtney. Surviving her are three sons: Clifton Courtney (Linda), James Courtney (Pam), Darryl Courtney (Cathy), grandchildren: Gunnar Courtney, Jessica Woodworth, Cody Courtney, Jacob Courtney, great grandchildren: Geo & Easton and many nieces and nephews.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents Doris Cowart and Marvin Lafayette McLeod, her sisters: Dori Onita Shaw and Frances LaTrelle Hamilton and a baby girl Courtney.

Ernestine was one of the first ladies to be admitted to the Fighting Gator Touchdown Club. She loved the Gators!!!! She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Ernestine was also a member of the University City Church of Christ.

Services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 10:00 am at New River Baptist Church, 16703 SW 144th Ave, Brooker, FL.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Church of Christ Prison Ministry, P.O. Box 776, Lake Butler, FL 32054-0776.



