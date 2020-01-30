|
WILSON, LENNARD
'SHOT GUN'
Mr. Lennard 'Shot Gun', Wilson, passed away January 26, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mr. Wilson was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, High Springs, FL, the Elks IBPOE of W, the Masons, and a retried United States Army Veteran.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife; Sharon Wilson, Gainesville, FL, children; Kevin K. Wilson, Tangie L. Miner (Kristopher), Linda Hendley, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Amos Davis, High Springs, FL, Annette Jones (Ernest), Jacksonville, FL, three grandchildren; Montavis Miner, Katavia Miner, Chyna Williams, and goddaughter; Regina Mack.
Funeral Services for Mr. Wilson will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Church of God By Faith, High Springs, FL, Elder James Williams, officiant; burial will follow at 12:30pm, on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Wilson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Fraternal Rites by the Elks IBPOE of W will be conducted Friday at 5:00pm in the Chesnut Memorial Chapel. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Pearlie Anderson, 25061 N.W. 187th Road, High Springs, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020