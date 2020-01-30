Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of God By Faith
High Springs, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of God By Faith
High Springs, FL
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LENNARD WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENNARD WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENNARD WILSON Obituary
WILSON, LENNARD
'SHOT GUN'
Mr. Lennard 'Shot Gun', Wilson, passed away January 26, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mr. Wilson was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, High Springs, FL, the Elks IBPOE of W, the Masons, and a retried United States Army Veteran.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife; Sharon Wilson, Gainesville, FL, children; Kevin K. Wilson, Tangie L. Miner (Kristopher), Linda Hendley, all of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Amos Davis, High Springs, FL, Annette Jones (Ernest), Jacksonville, FL, three grandchildren; Montavis Miner, Katavia Miner, Chyna Williams, and goddaughter; Regina Mack.
Funeral Services for Mr. Wilson will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Church of God By Faith, High Springs, FL, Elder James Williams, officiant; burial will follow at 12:30pm, on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Wilson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Fraternal Rites by the Elks IBPOE of W will be conducted Friday at 5:00pm in the Chesnut Memorial Chapel. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Pearlie Anderson, 25061 N.W. 187th Road, High Springs, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LENNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -