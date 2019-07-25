Home

A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
712 SW Bethlehem Ave.
Fort White, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
712 SW Bethlehem Ave.
Fort White, FL
Lennie Freeney Calhoun

Lennie Freeney Calhoun Obituary
CALHOUN,
LENNIE FREENEY
Lennie Freeney Calhoun, 97, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She and the late Modies (Mod) Calhoun united in Holy Matrimony on August 16, 1943. Viewing for Ms. Calhoun will be held two hours prior to the funeral services on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9-11am at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave., Fort White, FL 32038. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Rev. Clarence DeSue Jr. is the Pastor.
Professional services
entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home,
(386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019
