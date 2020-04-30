Home

Lennon Raynard Sowell

Lennon Raynard Sowell Obituary
SOWELL,
LENNON RAYNARD
Mr. Lennon Raynard Sowell age 52, passed away April 27, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Sowell was a graduate of Buchholz High School, class of 1986. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and was employed with the Veterans Administration Hospital in the Sterile Supply Department.
He is survived by his children, Lennon Sowell, Jr., Mattheus Whitfield, Kaylynn Sowell, Donquesta Sowell, all of Vero Beach, FL, Keiaha Sowell, Atlanta, GA, Ashlynn Sowell, Orlando, FL, mother, Linda Jenkins (Charles), Gainesville, FL, father, Ralph Sowell (Virginia), Gainesville, FL, siblings, Christopher Sowell, Katonya Sowell, LaShon Jenkins, all of Gainesville, FL, Kenya DeBose (Barry), Jacksonville, FL, grandmother, Lillie Brooks, Gainesville, FL, and four grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Sowell will be held, Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm; burial will follow in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
