|
|
OATS, LENORA WATERS
Mother Lenora Waters Oats was born on February 09, 1926 and entered eternal rest on March 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was loyal and faithful employee who retired from Martha White (formally known as Dixie Lilly) in 1991. She was affectionately known as Mother Oats or Sister Oats to her beloved family and friends. She was a faithful member of The Church of God By Faith Organization and served 53 years under the rotating leadership of Pastors at Church of God by Faith in Williston, Florida (currently under the leadership of Pastor Steve Miller).
The services for Mother Oats will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, 628 NW 7th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida 32601. Interment will follow in Pinegrove Cemetery in Blitchton, Florida.
Public Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Destiny Church of God by Faith, 171 NE 9th Street, Williston, Florida 32696 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019