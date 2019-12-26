|
|
STONEY, JR., LEO
Son of the late Mr. Leo Stoney, Sr. and Mrs. Beatrice Stoney who was a Graduate of the Lincoln High School (Class of 1960) and who served in the United States Navy (Petty Officer 2nd Class) transitioned from this life on Monday, December 16th, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, December 28th, 2019, at Greater Fort Clarke Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with Elder Leo R. Stoney as the Officiant and Reverend Clifford Patrick as Eulogist. The Burial (with Military Honors) will follow at Saint Matthews Cemetery (Alachua, FL). Mr. Stoney will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: 2 Daughters - Brittany and Taylor Stoney; 2 Brothers - Robert 'Bobby' Griffin (& Dorothy) of Gainesville, FL and Larry Stoney, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL: 4 Sisters - Elaine Stoney Batie, Bettye Stoney Allen (& Detroit), Patria Stoney Sherfield and Beverly Stoney Parker of Gainesville, FL; Godson - Patrick Wright of Gainesville, FL; And a host of Loving Nieces, Nephews; Cousins; & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019