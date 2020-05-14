MCRAE, LEOLA THOMAS

Age 94, wife of the late Calvin McRae, Daughter of the late Leafus & Beulah Thomas & Retired Daycare Provider with the Florida Department of Children & Families (for 32 years), submitted to the Will of God on May 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her Family.

She was a Mother of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she also sang in the Choir and was a Sunday School Teacher.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Patterson Community Cemetery (Arredondo Community/Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Reverend Christopher Worlds, delivering the Eulogy. Mother McRae will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Saturday at the Cemetery during the Processional. The Procession will form at her residence, 5807 SW 63rd Lane, Arredondo Community, at 9:30AM.

Those left to cherish her memory are her Children - Monculee McRae, Sr. (& Rutha) and Shirley McRae (Rosetta Franklin, Willie C. McRae and David Lee McRae - Deceased); Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren; Sisters - Edna Peoples, Willie Mae Thomas and Beulah Douglas (Juliette McCoy - Deceased); (Brothers - Monculee Thomas, James Thomas Sr., Leon Thomas, Eddie Thomas Sr. and Leafus Thomas, Jr. - Deceased) - all of the Arredondo Community of Gainesville, FL; And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

