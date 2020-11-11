Leon Gordon
Leon Gordon, AKA "Wolf Man Jack", age 84, transitioned November 3, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hawthorne (Gordon Chapel Community), he's a retired roofer, farmer and member of the Gordon Chapel Community Church. Preceded in death by his daughter, LeQuesha Gordon, grandson, Sinque Williams, siblings, Gussie Flowers and Elree Cuthbert. He's survived by his longtime companion, Elnora Wright; children, Iris Gordon, Carolyn Wright, Angelia Thomas, and Nakeitha Gordon; a host of grands and great grands; siblings, Almetta Thompkins, Dorothy Jackson, Roosevelt Gordon, Charlene McDonald, Jannie Hayes, Earl Gordon, Nora Donley, Rosa Harris and Joseph Scott; uncle, Rev. Joseph Williams Sr; aunt, Mary E. Strickland; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside Services for Mr. Gordon will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Gordon Chapel Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Viewing will be Friday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. The cortege will form 10:15 a.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. For further information visit our website at www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
