BRIGHT, LEON H.
Mr. Leon H. Bright, age 77, passed away February 5, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Bright was a member of Bethel Seven Day Adventist Church where he served as an Elder, Safety Officer, and Deacon. He was a graduate of RJE High School in Lawtey FL, and was a graduate of the Class of 1960, attended Santa Fe Community College, and served in the United States Army.
Mr. Bright is survived by his wife; Theresa Bright, Gainesville, FL, children; Josiah Mobley, McDonough, GA, Arthur Bright (Kim), Reginald Bright (Stanette), April S. Ashe, all of Atlanta, GA, Carmela Bright Phillips, Gainesville, FL, sister in-law, Dollie Hawkings, Miami, GL, grandchildren; Mikala Riley (Roderick, II), Payton Ashe, Kennedy Bright, Arthur Bright, Jr., Walker Phillips, Ryan Ashe, Kristen Mobley, Jalin Jones, one great grandchild, Roderick Carter, III.
Funeral Services for Mr. Bright will be held 2:00pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Gainesville Seventh Day Adventist Church 2215 N.W. 39th Avenue, Pastor Angleo Grasso, Host Pastor, Pastor Brent Walden, Officiant; burial will follow in Peetsville Cemetery, Lawtey, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Bright will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:30pm, at Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church from 6:30pm until 8:00pm, and on Sunday at the Church from 1:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bright, 1135 S.E. 12 Avenue, Gainesville at 1:15pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020