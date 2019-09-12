|
SCOTT, LEON
Mr. Leon Scott age 66 of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Scott will take place Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00AM from Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 804 SW 5th Street Gainesville, Florida Rev. Ronnie Fox Pastor; Rev. Kenneth Dupree Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place Friday at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church from 12:00-7:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Mr. Leon leaves to cherish his memories daughters: Lakeenya Scott-Tyson (Robert), Shanteria Scott and Cambriette Scott, Stepdaughters: Mazella Anderson, Shontelle Anderson and Jasmine Clark, Stepson: Leon Scott, Brothers: Edward Charles Scott (Deneen), Anthony Holmes (Harriett), Joseph Holmes (Debbie), Jake C. Young, Jr., John Young and Leon Young, Sisters: Lenetha Scott, Novella Folston (Ernest), Mae Taylor, Lillie Mae Jones (Ronnie) and Glenda Young, Stepmother: Ella Mae Young, Aunt: Sylvia Johnson of Jacksonville, FL, Grandchildren: Venus, Cari, Ashanti, Brian, Bryce, Talyn, Elijah, Tyjuantae, God, Janaja and Antonio, Great Grandchildren: Ja'Miya and Theron, Brother-n-Law: Kevin Lynum and Caregiver: Joseph Oates all of Gainesville, Florida. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Haven Hospice for their care. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1622 NE 19th Place Gainesville, FL at 10:00AM to form the cortege.
