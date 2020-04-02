|
|
BLAKELEY, LEONARD
Mr. Leonard Blakeley age 57, passed away March 17, 2020 at his home in Hampton, FL. Mr. Blakeley was born in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to Gainesville nine years ago. He was a member of Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Lake Butler, FL. He served in the United States Army and was employed as a Director at O2B Kids.
He is survived by his devoted, loving, and caring wife, Mae Rushing Blakeley, Hampton, FL, children, Gerald Coney (Whitey), Laquanda Woulard (Felton), Lashand Coney, all of Gainesville, FL, Vanessa Lewis (Travis), Orlando, FL, Shantel Brister (Chance), Lynette Blakeley, Leonard Blakeley, Jr., all of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Simon Blakeley (Gwen), Gainesville, FL, Robert Blakeley, Jr. (Pearl), Patricia Carter (George), Dianna Blakeley, all of Philadelphia, PA, Vanessa Pitts (Byron), Tampa, FL, and fourteen grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Blakeley will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor Tommy Hines, Eulogist. Burial will be held at a later, date. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Blakeley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 2:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Elmore Reynolds, 2310 S.E. 15th St., Gainesville, at 2:00pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020