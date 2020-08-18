CURRY, LEONARD EUGENE'CONRAD'Leonard Eugene Curry, retired cook, US Army Veteran & 1971 Graduate of Gainesville High School peacefully left this earthly scene on August 7, 2020, during a brief stay at the VA Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Paul Johnson delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Curry will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Tuesday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Wednesday with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his mother - Elizabeth D. Curry, 2521 SE 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL at 10:15AM.Endearing Memories will remain with his mother - Elizabeth D. Curry; (father - Orian Curry preceded him in death); siblings - Howard Curry, Jenneat Williams, Doris Godbolt, Michael Curry, Timothy Curry, Nathaniel Curry (& Elma), Lauria White and Willie Bess; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends (with special friends - Chadrick Manning, Beverly Shelly, Michael Harris and Oliver Dexter).Arrangements Entrusted ToDUNCAN BROTHERS'FUNERAL HOME428 NW 8th StreetGainesville, Florida