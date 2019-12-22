|
MCLERAN, LEONARD
Leonard Albert McLeran passed away peacefully at Haven hospice in Gainesville after a brief illness. He was 84.
Leonard was born in Wellborn, Florida to Thurston and Anna Marion Leonard McLeran and graduated from Columbia High School in 1954. Following graduation that June, he joined the Navy where he specialized as a machinist. His trade earned him a career with Sperry Rand Corporation in Gainesville. After moving to Melbourne, Florida in the mid sixties, he changed careers working for Gustafson's Dairy as a district route supervisor. After 20 years with the dairy, he worked as a correctional officer at Florida state prison for many years then worked with the University Police Department in the traffic division. Upon retirement, he briefly worked with the Alachua county school board as a bus
driver.
Leonard loved spending time with his cousin Charlie and family in the Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia in the area where his wife Sylvia was born. He religiously made the long trek over the years and after retirement would do so several times a year, always stopping halfway to and from to visit with his daughter Pamela and her husband Roy. He loved those Blue Ridge Mountains! Leonard was also an avid gator fan and enjoyed all gator sports, especially football. He had an extensive collection of gator football games he taped over the years, and you could often find him re-watching anyone of those games during the off-season. Leonard was also a war history buff and loved bowling.
He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, and a wonderful brother, uncle and friend.
Leonard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sylvia Childs McLeran; and his sisters, Margaret McLeran Owens and Virginia McLeran Windsor.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Gwendy Short (Jim Mason), Pamela McLeran (Roy Collins), Sherri McLeran (Jeff Peuser); grandson, Matthew Short (Joyce Whittaker); brother, Thurston McLeran, Jr. (Joan); and many loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his much loved dog, Duffy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions please be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, 2119 SW 16th St, Gainesville, FL 32608, or to the .
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
at 3:00pm at the Wellborn United Methodist Church, 12005 Co Rd 137, Wellborn, FL 32094. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601. 352-376-5361. www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019