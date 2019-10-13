Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
LEONARD SPIVAK

SPIVAK, LEONARD
Leonard Spivak, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at age 88. Leonard was born in New Jersey on March 13, 1931 to Solomon and Ida (Shevinsky) Spivak.
He proudly served in The Army National Guard during the Korean War in the 1950's. Following his service, he received a master's degree in Accounting from Long Island University in 1958. On April 9, 1967, he married Helen Ehrlich. They raised two Children, Debra (daughter) and Sol (son). Leonard was a strong advocate of education throughout his life. He will be remembered for his compassion of others, sharp wit, quirky sense of humor and love of basketball. Leonard was a selfless husband and father, with his greatest delight coming as a proud grandfather of three. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and close friends.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Solomon, mother, Ida, sister, Arlene and daughter, Debra.
He is survived by his wife Helen, son, Sol and his wife Marsha, grandchildren Zachary, Brooke and Sara, sister Byrnice and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at B'nai Israel Cemetery, Corner of Williston and, E. University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641 with Rabbi David Kaiman officiating.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
