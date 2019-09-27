|
STRICKLAND,
LEONARDO EDWARD
Baby Leonardo Edward Strickland of Archer, Florida quietly passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Baby Strickland will take place TODAY Friday, September 27, 2019 at 4:00PM from Melrose United Methodist Church, 5807 Hampton Street Melrose, FL. Pastor Myra Carr officiating & Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in God's Garden. Public visitation will take place from 3:00PM-4:00PM. Baby Strickland leaves to cherish his precious memories mother: Jessica Johnson, father: Sean Strickland; brother: William Johnson, grandparents: Sandra & Kenneth Post; Karen & Ronald Strickland and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 3:00PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019