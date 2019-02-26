|
|
PINKOSON,
LEONORA RAINER
BROUSSARD NICHOLLS
Leonora Rainer Broussard Nicholls Pinkoson passed peacefully at Haven Hospice House February 24, 2019. Born February 19, 1929, she had just celebrated her 90th Birthday. Her hometown was New Orleans and she always sparkled with a certain Southern charm and hospitality that made people take notice. She was a great cook and was constantly preparing gourmet dishes for her family and others. She also treasured her yard and gardening. Her family would often find her pulling weeds and listening to the sounds of the big band era. In her early years she was involved in volunteer activities and helping her husband with his ophthalmology practice. Later, she was vigilant in spotting the needs of others and was generous to a fault.
Rainer married Charles Pinkoson May 16, 1951 and they moved to Gainesville, Florida where they lived for 67 years. Their marriage ended August 24, 2018 when her beloved Charlie died, preceding her by 6 months.
Rainer is survived by her children, Nona, Lee and Beth; her grandchildren Nathan, Matthew, Jenica, Christopher and Kyle and her great-grandchildren Lucas, Nicholas, Elena, Emma, Casey, Andrew and William. Rainer and Charlie were involved in the community, contributing their time and resources to the improvement of their beloved Alachua County, Gainesville and the educational institutions that made their full life possible.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL. 32606. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019