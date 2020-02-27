|
RICHARDSON, LEORIS J.
Mrs. Leoris J. Richardson, age 87, passed away February 23rd, 2020 at her home in Alachua, FL. Mrs. Richardson, lifelong resident of Alachua, was a member of Paradise United Methodist Church where she served as a Choir member, Church Secretary, Trustee, and with the United Methodist Women. Her civic memberships included the Order of Eastern Star, Lily White, Secretary of Togetherness Church, and the City Development Board of Alachua. Her sons, Eric Jones, and Ulysses Richardson, Jr., both preceded her in death.
Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children; E. Stanley Richardson (Carol), Elliott Jones, both of Alachua, FL, Sheila Ashley-Cook, Vandenberg Village, CA, Annie Myrtle Herring, Live Oak, FL, fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Richardson will be held 11:00am, Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Paradise Community Outreach Ministry, 14889 N.W. 135th Terrace, Alachua, FL, 32615, Rev. Debra F. Sermons, Pastor. Bishop Adrian Weeks, Officiant; burial will follow in Damascus Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Richardson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 28th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Richardson, 14016 N.W. 158th Ave., Alachua, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020