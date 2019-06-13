|
WILLIAMS, LEROY N.
Mr. Leroy 'Zulu' N. Williams age 64, passed away June 9th, 2019 at the Malcolm Randall Veterans Administration Hospital. Mr. Williams was born and raised in Gainesville, FL, he was a graduate of the largest graduating class in the history of Alachua County; Gainesville High School, class of '1972'. After graduation, Leroy went on to serve in the United States Army from 1974 until 1976. He would work in the food industry as a chef until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Orietta Vanessa Williams, Gainesville, FL, children; Antonio Littles (Shenina), Leroy Williams, Jr., Dominique Williams (Jarnay), all of Gainesville, FL, Ashley Dickerson, Jacksonville, FL, siblings; Dr. Julius Wynn (Tonya), Lawrence Wynn, Van Williams, David Young, Willie Young, Evelyn Hicks, Gainesville, FL, Mary Debose, Laura Wynn, Adelle Wynn, and six grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Williams will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Dr. Julius Wynn, officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Chapel at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019