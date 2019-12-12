|
|
WHITE, LEROY SYLVESTER
Leroy Sylvester White, age 58, son of the late Nathaniel 'Dude' Sr. & Mable Welcome-White, Retired Dietary Aide with Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center who also was formerly employed with The Clock Restaurant, US Army Veteran & 1979 Graduate of Gainesville High School, peacefully left us on December 3, 2019 following a brief stay at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center (of Gainesville).
The Homegoing Celebration (with Military Honors) will be held 11:00AM Friday, December 13, 2019, at Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Karl V. Smith delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East. Mr. White will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at The White's Family Home, 804 NE 24th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15AM.
Fond Memories will remain with his sister - Daryel White of Gainesville, FL (siblings - Nathaniel White, Jr. & Lynn White preceded him in death); aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins; & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019