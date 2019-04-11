|
WATSON, LEROY, 67
Leroy Watson of Hawthorne passed away April 1, 2019 at Shands UF. He's a retired Custodian of Eastside High School and a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. Survived by his wife Linda M. Watson; 3 children, Julie Singleton, Patricia (Demetrious) Lawrence and Leroy Watson; 6 grands, Christopher, Rodney, and Jacquein Singleton, Desmond, Devin and Dre' Lawrence; 2 great-grands, Harlee and Hendrixx Singleton; sisters, Vergie (Erskin) White, Linda J. Watson, Pauline Grimes, Angela Jenkins, Tanya (Clifford) Williams, Trisha (Lester) Gordon, Carrie Grimes, Georgiamae Chesttang, Rose James; brothers, Paul (Noreen) Grimes, Carl Grimes, Steven (Reshonda) Watson and William Keiser; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Home Going Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hawthorne High School Auditorium, Elder Walter Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Starke-Nelson Cemetery, Campville, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 4p.m. - 7p.m. and Saturday 10:30a.m. - 11:00 a.m. before the service. No viewing after the eulogy. The cortege will form at Patricia and Demetrious Lawrence home, 21104 SE 62 Ave. Hawthorne, FL, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
