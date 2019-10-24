|
PETERS, LESLEY
It is with unbearable sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lesley Peters on October 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Lesley was born Dec 9, 1951 to Betty 'Backatcha' and the late Clyde Stubbs. She is survived by her eternally grateful children, daughter Meghan Gabel and son Kasey Gabel, his wife Megan, her grandchildren Hailee and Jackson, great grandson Oliver, her beloved dog Roxie, siblings Christie, Kim, and Curt, and many other family and friends. After growing up a military brat and attending college in Wyoming, Lesley settled in Keystone Heights in 1978 and resided in the same home until her passing. She lived for her kids every day, she always chose to laugh instead of cry, she loved more than she was loved, never settled for self-pity or made excuses for life's misfortunes. Her favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas, both of which necessitated year-round planning, gave her endless joy and resulted in many boxes of decorations left behind. She was a dedicated Gator fan, often scaring the dogs and neighbors on game days with shouting and celebration. After 10 years as the local newspaper editor, she could take on most crossword puzzles, valued spelling and grammar and loathed the use of 'ain't' and 'irregardless', which she taught us was not really a word. She valiantly fought illness and adversity in her too short existence, never giving up and always smiling. Lesley leaves a legacy of courage, grit and diplomacy. A celebration of her life will be held at 2PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Keystone Heights Natural Park (550 S Lawrence Blvd).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019