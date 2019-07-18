|
GILLISPIE, LESSIE
BELL MONROE
A Native of Williston, Florida who lived in Gainesville, Florida and daughter of the late Smart & Srilla Monroe, gained her Heavenly wings on July 9, 2019 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (Gainesville, FL).
She was a life-time Member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Williston, Florida. She enjoyed gardening and traveling.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (Williston, FL) where Reverend Charles Streeter is Pastor, with Reverend Reginald Williams as Officiant and Reverend Otis Boykin as Eulogist. The Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Williston, FL). There will be No Public Visitation of Mrs. Gillispie. Family & Friends are asked to meet at the Church at 9:45AM.
Precious Memories will remain with her children - Lennie Gillispie (& Kimberly), Harolyn Gillispie and Reginald Gillispie (& Valerie) of Gainesville, FL, Sharon Parrish (& Charles) of Newberry, FL, Veleta Roberts (& Jacques) of Alachua, FL and Patrick Gillispie of Gainesville, FL; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother - Freddie Monroe of Williston, FL; brother-in-law - Connie Gillispie of Tallahassee, FL; sister-in-law - Betty G. Monroe of Williston, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019