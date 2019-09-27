Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Reginal "L.R." Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Reginal "L.R." Hunter Obituary
HUNTER,
LESTER REGINAL 'L.R.'
Lester Reginal 'L.R.' Hunter passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 86.
L.R. is a lifelong resident of Levy County. He served as a City Commissioner of Chiefland for 20 years and a retired lineman from Central Florida Electric after 40 years. L.R. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland where he served as deacon for many years. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and friends and also enjoyed gardening in his spare time.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Gwendolyn 'Gwen' Hunter. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Dale) Davis; granddaughter, Brittany (John) Lambert; three great grandchildren, Ryder, Hunter and Cason; brother, Ernest Hunter; sister, Lois Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland with Rev. Tom Keisler officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangement are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now