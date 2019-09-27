|
|
HUNTER,
LESTER REGINAL 'L.R.'
Lester Reginal 'L.R.' Hunter passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 86.
L.R. is a lifelong resident of Levy County. He served as a City Commissioner of Chiefland for 20 years and a retired lineman from Central Florida Electric after 40 years. L.R. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland where he served as deacon for many years. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family and friends and also enjoyed gardening in his spare time.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Gwendolyn 'Gwen' Hunter. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Dale) Davis; granddaughter, Brittany (John) Lambert; three great grandchildren, Ryder, Hunter and Cason; brother, Ernest Hunter; sister, Lois Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland with Rev. Tom Keisler officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangement are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019