CRIBBS,
LESTER REGINALD
Lester Reginald Cribbs, surrounded at home by his loving family, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 2, 2020. He was 92 years old. Lester was born on October 6, 1927 to Bry and Allie Cooper Cribbs in Wilcox. He served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army, and worked for CSX Railroad for 42 years until his retirement in 1988. He moved his family to Trenton in the late 50s where he lived until moving to Williston two years ago.
Lester is preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob Cribbs of Trenton; brothers, Don Cribbs of Gainesville, and Claude Cribbs of Williston; sisters Louise Williams of Athens, AL, Carrie Hartley of Ocala, Mae Tanner of Williston, and Katherine Lane Williston.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Betty Duke Cribbs of Williston; sons Dave (Eunice) Cribbs of Williston and Bruce Cribbs of Alachua; daughter Pat (Donnie) Watson of Williston; sister Jean Hammock of Williston; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Lester loved to fish for redbellies on the Suwannee River and was an avid turkey hunter. He served on the Trenton City Commission in the early 60s. He attended the Williston Church of God. Lester was always spoken very highly of and will always be remembered as a 'great' man.
Services in honor of Lester will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Williston Church of God. Interment will follow the service at Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 7th, at the Watson Funeral Home Chapel in Trenton, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 and designate for Chiefland Haven Hospice, or online at beyourhaven.org.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020