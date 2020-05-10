LEVY ALVAREZ CANOVA
CANOVA, JR.,
LEVY ALVAREZ
West Columbia-Levy Canova went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of two years, Margaret; brother, David; children, Steve, Judy and Tom; six grandchildren, Joshua, Carrie, Lauren, Daniel, Kinsey and Elizabeth; and four great grandchildren.
Levy, born December 17, 1935 to Mona and Levy Canova, Sr., grew up in the Starke/Kingsley Lake area. He enjoyed chemistry beginning at age 8 and played trumpet in the Bradford High School band. Levy obtained his chemistry degree from the University of Florida. He graduated in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart Donna Killinger.
At the SCM Glidden Company in Jacksonville and Gainesville FL he patented paint coatings and synthesized essential oils/flavors including artificial spearmint flavor. At KMG Minerals in Kings Mountain, NC he developed new uses for mica. Levy's chemistry expertise helped create everything from flavorings to mica reinforcement in plastics, to waterproof treatment for space shuttle tiles.
At age 12, Levy joined a church. In his own words, he 'believed in Jesus but had not committed my life to him.' Levy recounted that, in December 1986, while at an Episcopal evangelistic and healing service, 'There was a sense of peace I had never felt before. I remember praising God. I was aware of my surroundings but unable to move. This was the beginning of my relationship with God.' Levy became active in the Gideons International and in Methodist churches in Gainesville, Jacksonville, King's Mountain, Orange Park, and West Columbia where he taught a variety of classes encouraging others to know the Lord.
Levy enjoyed boating, water skiing, tennis, rock hunting, gardening and investing. During retirement he captained a pontoon boat at the Advent Christian Village (ACV) in FL. He planted multitudes of roses at Still Hopes in Cayce SC and helped with community gardens at Haile Plantation, The Villages (Gainesville), and ACV.
Levy was dearly loved by those who knew him and he will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be scheduled. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
