WILLIAMS, LEWIS
Mr. Lewis Williams, 56 of Gainesville, FL formerly of Reddick, FL passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00PM at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 5717 West Highway 318 Reddick, FL. Pastor Shirley Fountain; Pastor Place of final rest will follow at Mt. Zion Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00pm -7:00pm at C.O.M. Multipurpose Center,1124 NE 3rd Ave Gainesville, FL and on Saturday at the church one hour before the service. The cortege will form at John Williams Home in Reddick, FL. at 12:15PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020