Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for LILA BELLERJEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILA BELLERJEAU

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LILA BELLERJEAU Obituary
BELLERJEAU, LILA
Mrs. Lila Bellerjeau the wife of Mr. John Bellerjeau formally of Melrose, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Celebration of life & Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:30PM at the Melrose Cemetery, 821 State Road 21 Melrose, Florida. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Mortuary Saturday from 11:00AM-12:00PM for a Visitation. In lieu of Flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Gautier Garden Club, 2004 Lauban Lane, Gautier, MS 39553
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries