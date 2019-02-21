|
|
BELLERJEAU, LILA
Mrs. Lila Bellerjeau the wife of Mr. John Bellerjeau formally of Melrose, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Celebration of life & Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:30PM at the Melrose Cemetery, 821 State Road 21 Melrose, Florida. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Mortuary Saturday from 11:00AM-12:00PM for a Visitation. In lieu of Flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Gautier Garden Club, 2004 Lauban Lane, Gautier, MS 39553
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019