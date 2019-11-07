|
BROWN, LILA M.
Mrs. Lila M. Brown age 85 passed away November 2nd, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Brown was a life-long resident of Gainesville, she attended Lincoln High School, and was a member of Third Bethel Baptist Church. She was employed with Tacachale, (formerly, Sunland Training Center) as a Human Service Worker I. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband; Charles Brown, children Ronald E. Carter, Sr., Patricia A. Carter.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Jacqueline Carter Brockington, Ocala, FL, Sandra Mills (John), Gail Brown, Vicky Brown, all of Gainesville, FL, eleven grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Brown will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle of Praise Ministries, Inc., Apostle, Dr. Larry Mitchell, Eulogist, burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Garden East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Brown will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the Hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Brown, 5110 S.W. 69th Street, Gainesville, at 10:15am to from the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019