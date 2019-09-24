Home

LILLIAN J. CAFIERO

LILLIAN J. CAFIERO Obituary
CAFIERO, LILLIAN J.
Lillian J. Cafiero, age 73, passed away on August 25, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lillian Lynam; and her beloved husband, Arn Cafiero.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele McMoneagle; her beautiful granddaughter, Oona; her step-son, Christopher Cafiero; and sister, Michele McMahon.
In lieu of flowers, she has requested that donations be made to: Development Office Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary; IHM Center 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509. She would also like if everyone could do a kind deed or assist someone in need, like her husband, she believed this was one of the most important aspects of being human.
There will be a small service at 10:30am held at Prarie Creek Conservation Cemetary, 7204 County Road 234, Gainesville, FL 32641 followed by a quiet gathering in the lodge.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
