CAFIERO, LILLIAN J.
Lillian J. Cafiero, age 73, passed away on August 25, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lillian Lynam; and her beloved husband, Arn Cafiero.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele McMoneagle; her beautiful granddaughter, Oona; her step-son, Christopher Cafiero; and sister, Michele McMahon.
In lieu of flowers, she has requested that donations be made to: Development Office Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary; IHM Center 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509. She would also like if everyone could do a kind deed or assist someone in need, like her husband, she believed this was one of the most important aspects of being human.
There will be a small service at 10:30am held at Prarie Creek Conservation Cemetary, 7204 County Road 234, Gainesville, FL 32641 followed by a quiet gathering in the lodge.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019