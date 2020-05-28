DENNISON, LILLIAN, J.

Ms. Lillian J. Dennison at 65, passed away May 24th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Dennison was a member of Compassionate Outreach Ministries where she served as Church Secretary, Board of Directors, Financial Board, member of Singles Ministry, and Homeless Ministry. She was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1972, and received her Associate of Arts degree from Santa Fe Community College. Ms. Dennison was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bishop Larry J. Dennison.

She is survived by her siblings; Bishop Cleveland Dennison(Claudette), Sylvester, GA, Ruth Russ, Holly Hill, FL, Elzora Trimmer, Waldorf, MD, Addie Davis, Orlando, FL, Lucinda Durr, Tampa, FL, Geraline Adkins, Plant City, FL.

Graveside Services for Ms. Dennison will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park, Central; Bishop Cleveland Dennison, conducting the Services; burial will follow immediately after the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Ms. Dennison will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday May 29th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 12:00noon until the hour of Service.

Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday Graveside at 12:30pm.

We are still observing the Social Distancing order put in place by the Governor and Local and County Governments. Please observe the order surrounding face coverings in and social distancing.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store