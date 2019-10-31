|
|
GEORGE, LILLIAN J.
Life-long resident of Lake Butler, FL, Mrs. Lillian J. George, age 79, passed away October 22nd, 2019 at her home in Lake Butler, FL. Mrs. George was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, and employed as a Nurse's Aide until her retirement.
Mrs. George is survived by her husband, Johnny George, Lake Butler, FL, children; Victor Jefferson, Johnny, George, Jr., Anthony George, Michael George, all of Lake Butler, FL, Kim Jefferson, Lake City, FL, siblings; Rufus Jefferson (Elizabeth), Lake Butler, FL, Merle Knight, Atlanta, GA, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral Service for Mrs. George will be held 11:00am, Saturday,November 2nd, 2019 at Greater Elizabeth Baptist Church, Reverend Gerald Warren, Pastor, Elder Abraham Perry, Eulogist; burial will follow in Ft. Call Cemetery, Lake Butler, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. George will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, Nov. 1st, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George, 800 S.E. 6th Place, Lake Butler, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019