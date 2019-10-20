|
|
SMITH, LILLIAN
ANNETTE (ANDREWS)
Lillian Annette (Andrews) Smith of Cairo, GA went home to be with her Lord at 6pm on Wednesday, October 16th. Lillian was born on December 13, 1932 in Grady County, GA; married Frederic Sterry Smith, Sr. from Providence, RI on October 15th 1954, and died at 86 in Buena Vista, GA. She was cared for at home by her children and grandson Timothy, while suffering a long battle with lung cancer.
Lillian retired from Cox Cable as executive assistant and went on to work for Belk-Lindsey for many years. Mrs. Smith was a model in her younger days, loved gardening and collecting elephants. She was a member of Christ Fellowship Anglican church of High Springs.
Lillian is survived by her sisters Betty (Andrews) Yarborough, Henrietta (Andrews) Bond and brother Henry 'Ocelyn' Andrews of Cairo, GA; her daughter Sherry Ann (Smith) Schiro of Buena Vista GA, two sons- Frederic S. Smith of St. Aug, FL and Charles W.H. Smith of Trenton, FL; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be at Buena Vista (GA), UMC on Saturday, October 19th. A graveside service will be held at Forest Meadows Chapel, 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL at 2pm today, Sunday, October 20th; officiated by Lillian's pastor, The Rev. Ray Waterman. Reception to follow.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019